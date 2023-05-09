City proclaims May 8-12 BC Economic Development Week in Penticton

The City of Penticton has declared May 8-12 as BC Economic Development Week in Penticton, paying recognition to our vibrant and entrepreneurial business community.

“Our business community drives our local economy and this declaration is our way of expressing gratitude for making Penticton the place it is today,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “Not only is BC Economic Development Week a great reminder to shop and think local first, but it’s an opportunity to thank the small business community for the roles they play in supplying the jobs, services and products that are essential to our residents.”

Members of City Council made the declaration outside City Hall this morning amongst representatives from throughout the business community.

Recent achievements

Last month, more than 270 delegates visited Penticton for the BC Economic Development Summit. The City was also presented with a Marketing Innovation award for its Start Here Penticton campaign.

The Start Here Penticton Job Fair, presented in March in partnership with the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, attracted its largest attendance to date, with more than 800 job-seekers, 62 employers and 14 resource-based organizations.

Penticton Airport continues to face strong growth, with three commercial airlines and a new WestJet connection starting this fall between Penticton and Edmonton.

Business resources

In recognition of this event, the City would like to remind local businesses of the free business resources available to them, including the Penticton Business Toolkit (pentictonbiztoolkit.com), which provides local market research, and Your Guide to Business, available to pick up at City Hall or view online at penticton.ca/business-guide.

The City of Penticton would like to thank the Penticton Indian Band, Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association, Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen, Cannery Trade Centre, Visit Penticton, Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, the Penticton Industrial Development Association (PIDA), OVG360 and the BC Economic Development Association for their contributions toward a stronger community.

BC Economic Development Week is celebrated throughout the province, with businesses invited to take part in free webinars. The full details are online at bceda.ca.

