City providing resources to help residents with FireSmart activities

Earlier this week, the City of Vernon encouraged residents to continue taking practical steps to FireSmart™ their properties. Now the City is getting ready to deploy resources to help those efforts.

From August 25 to September 1, residents will be able to drop their yard waste off at designated disposal bins located throughout the City. Acceptable yard waste material includes:

Clippings

Trimmings

Leaves

Garden waste

Pine cones

Shrubs

It does not include building material like wood, drywall or cement, nor household garbage and recycling. (For information on proper disposal of building or household waste, please visit the City of Vernon website.)

The bins are being provided specifically for FireSmart efforts and will be temporarily located at the following locations: (Please see map below).

Sunset Properties, end of Kokanee Road Adventure Bay, Oxford Road cul-de-sac Paddlewheel Park, 7815 Okanagan Landing Road Kin Beach overflow parking lot, 7001 Tronson Road DND Grounds parking lot, 1451 Mission Road Sawicki Millennium Park, 996 Middleton Way Easthill Community Church, 3605 12th Street Kin Race Track, 3501 43rd Avenue Bella Vista Pumphouse, 6398 Goose Lake Road (Blue Jay subdivision area) Silver Star Foothills Community Park, 101 Whistler Place

“We’re really emphasizing to residents the importance of taking action now to FireSmart their properties, if they haven’t already,” said Wes Brassard, FireSmart Coordinator. “We know these actions make a difference. Together we can help reduce the risk of wildland fire and help make our community more fire resilient.”

Residents who are unable to transport their yard waste to any of the bin locations can contact the City of Vernon’s FireSmart Coordinator for assistance: firesmartcoordinator@vernon.ca.

If you are not sure how to FireSmart your home or property, residents can request a free home assessment through the City of Vernon website at www.vernon.ca/firesmart or by emailing firesmartcoordinator@vernon.ca.

There is also a free self-assessment tool available on the British Columbia FireSmart website, www.firesmartbc.ca and a free FireSmart 101 course to help advance your FireSmart knowledge.