City, Province partner on new long-term shelter in Salmon Arm

The Province, through BC Housing, and the City of Salmon Arm are working together on plans to build a new long-term shelter for people experiencing homelessness in the community.

BC Housing is exploring an opportunity to build a modular shelter on a city-owned lot at 341-351 Fraser Avenue N.W. If successful, the shelter would provide approximately 25 beds for people experiencing homelessness in Salmon Arm, as well as daily meals and support services.

The site was suggested by the city. BC Housing and the city are currently negotiating a lease on the site for at least 10 years, with an option to extend.

The proposed shelter site is subject to a public rezoning process. Funding details will be finalized once the project has been approved.

Finding shelter locations is a joint responsibility between municipalities and the Province, and both parties need to agree on a location in order for a new shelter to open.

To learn more about government's new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/