City pumping it up!

The City has installed a pump at the Water Street Boat Launch due to very high lake levels. The pump is expected to remain in place for up to two weeks, depending on the level of the lake.

The equipment and fencing minimally restricts access to the south ramp, however the Water Street Boat Launch remains open to boaters at this time. Drivers and pedestrians are advised to be cautious and aware in this area as pedestrians crossing the ramps may not be readily visible until they step out from behind the pump.

The three other boat launches, located at Cedar Creek Park, Cook Road and Sutherland Bay, also remain open and available for use. Visit the City’s boat launch webpage for locations and details.

Property owners pumping water from structures should pump into natural areas such as nearby creeks, ditches or lawns and not into storm drains or the sanitary sewer system. Pumping into sanitary sewers can overtax the water treatment facility and lead to potential backups of wastewater onto properties.

Okanagan Lake is currently above full pool. With these high lake levels, boaters and those using personal watercraft are asked to keep their speed down when approaching or travelling near the shore. Reduced wake activity helps to prevent shoreline erosion.

For emergency preparedness and information about how residents can be prepared in the event of a local flood emergency, visit cordemergency.ca.