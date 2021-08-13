 City receives $3.2 million grant for Outdoor Sheltering Strategy

The $3.2 million grant is provided from the UBCM - Strengthening Communities' Services Program by the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia.

“It’s a substantial achievement and I’m very pleased to see this grant awarded to the City of Kelowna,” said Mayor Colin Basran. “The COVID-19 pandemic, the opioid crisis, a challenging housing market, and lack of affordable housing have added complexity to the housing landscape in the last year and contributed to the dynamic nature of homelessness. This grant is yet another example of all levels of government working together to improve conditions for Kelowna residents experiencing homelessness, and specifically for those individuals sheltering outside. My heartfelt thanks both to the Government of Canada and the Province of BC for making this possible.”

Funds from the grant will be used by the City of Kelowna, PEOPLE Employment Services, Metro Community, Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society and the Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna to support critical services for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness, including:

Substantial reimbursement for design and construction of the current, purpose-built, temporary overnight sheltering site, plus the addition of personal belonging storage.

Reimbursement and ongoing cost for operation, coordination, and management of the overnight sheltering site, a day use site, personal belonging storage, outreach support services, and access to personal hygiene services.

An awareness campaign to change perceptions and reduce the stigma people who experience homelessness face.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for us all, but it has been acutely felt by people in Kelowna who are sheltering outdoors,” said Darren Caul, Community Safety Director. “The goal of this grant is to improve health and safety specifically for this population. We’ve worked with the Lived Experience Circle on Homelessness to develop a comprehensive plan to improve conditions for people sheltering outdoors and we’re eager to take this funding and put the plan into action.”

Emergency shelter operations have been squeezed due to COVID-19, as fewer clients could be housed in a space than previously. Economic conditions and rising housing costs meant more people have been at risk of losing access to market housing. The City, along with Journey Home and other partners, have developed more than 300 homes with supports since 2017, yet emergency shelters continue to operate at capacity and many individuals continue to experience unsheltered homelessness.

This funding will provide significant support and relief for people in Kelowna experiencing unsheltered homelessness, but it doesn’t mean work in this area is complete. The City will continue to collaborate with its provincial partners to bring an end to homelessness and ensure every person in Kelowna has a home.