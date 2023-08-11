City receives donation from Vernon Baseball Association for Lakeview project

Work continues on the Lakeview Wading Pool Revitalization Project with construction of the mechanical, washroom and storage building expected to be substantially completed by the end of August.

A portion of the project includes a storage room to be used by the Vernon Baseball Association (VBA) to store equipment used for the operation and maintenance of the baseball fields in Lakeview Park.

On August 9, City staff provided members of the VBA a site tour of the storage space and received a donation from the Association in the amount of $10,000 to assist with the cost of a roll up door to allow for better access to the equipment.

“With immense gratitude, we extend our sincere appreciation to the City of Vernon for involving us in the Lakeview Park project,” said Michael Sanfilippo, President, Vernon Baseball Association. “This facility stands not just as bricks and mortar, but as a symbol of our collective dedication to growing youth athletics.

“Beyond merely housing equipment, this represents a space where the City and our organization have worked together to nurture growth, hone skills, and enrich the lives of our players and families. It embodies spirit of teamwork and perseverance, mirroring the principles we look to instill in our young athletes.”

The Lakeview Wading Pool Revitalization Project is intended to increase accessibility for users and make the space more inviting and sustainable for future use by community members. The City of Vernon extends a warm thanks to the VBA for its generous donation to the project.

“The City of Vernon looks for opportunities to facilitate the enhancement of community organizations that provide recreation opportunities to area residents. This was identified as a priority in the 2018 Recreation Master Plan,” said Jason Blood, Director, Recreation Services. “It’s through partnerships like this one with the VBA that we hope to increase the amount and quality of recreation opportunities available in our community.”

Lakeview Park has long been a pillar of the Vernon Baseball community, having showcased provincial championships for the 11U Division for two of the last six years.