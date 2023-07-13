City remains at Stage 1 Water Restrictions

As British Columbia copes with severe drought conditions, City staff are closely monitoring the situation and will notify the public if any changes are required in the coming weeks.

While drought conditions have escalated in the Okanagan, the City of Penticton benefits from large stores of water both in Okanagan Lake and upper reservoirs, which has allowed the City to remain at Stage 1 water restrictions. However, residents are always encouraged to conserve wherever possible.

Stage 1 water restrictions include:

Odd numbered street addresses may irrigate on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday only.

Even numbered street addresses may irrigate on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday only.

No watering on Mondays.

Townhouses and condominiums follow their street address, not their unit address. Only properties zoned RSM (Mobile Home Park) use their respective unit number in place of street address.

Irrigation times are as follows:

Automatic irrigation/sprinklers can be programmed to run between 12:01 a.m. - 6 a.m. on designated days.

Manual irrigation is permitted to run between 6-10 a.m. and 6-10 p.m. only on designated days.

For more information about water restrictions and conservation in Penticton, visit penticton.ca/water.