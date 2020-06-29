City removing diseased trees at Willow Beach

On Tuesday, June 30, the City of West Kelowna will remove two aging and diseased trees at Willow Beach.

Crews must close sections of Willow Beach for the day to accommodate the safe removal of the trees.

“Assessments of the willow trees last year and again this spring have determined they are progressively deteriorating and deemed a risk to public safety,” said Stacey Harding, Parks and Fleet Operations Manager. “We are disappointed to see them go. However, we plan to replace the trees once the removals are completed.”

The City will either replant willows or install maple species to match the dozens of others that crews have planted since 2010 during the various phases of Gellatly Road and Trail Upgrades.