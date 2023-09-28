City staff and initiatives recognized with industry awards

The City of Penticton was awarded three different recognitions at a joint conference hosted by the BC Municipal Safety Association (BCMSA) and the Public Works Association of British Columbia this week at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

First, the City was awarded the B.C. Municipal Safety Association’s 2023 Organization Safety Excellence Award, in recognition for its leadership, dedication and hard work in reducing the costs of claims by creating a safer and healthier workplace and helping injured workers recover and return to work.

At the same event, Jason Stevens (Electrical Utility Foreman), was named BCMSA Occupational Health and Safety Employee of the Year. Jason was recognized for his impact on safety within his division. Jason leads the City’s electric safety meetings, creates engaging material through live demonstrations, and supports his team in being up to date with modern tools and training. Jason exemplifies leadership by prioritizing his team’s mental and emotional safety at work and has created a safety-first environment by leading by example.

The Public Works Association of British Columbia also presented the City with the prestigious Innovation and Community Celebration Award for the Public Works Week event, which was held in May. This event invited over 400 residents and 480 school-aged kids to get a first-hand look at what the City’s Public Works teams do everyday. Planning for the event was led by Scott Boyko (Roads and Drainage Supervisor) and Katya Irwin (Communications Advisor).

Earlier this year, Gary Marsden, foreman for Penticton’s Advanced Waste Water Treatment Plant, received the award for Excellence in the Water and Water Industry: Victor M. Terry Operator Award from the BC Water & Waste Association. Gary was recognized for his leadership skills and mentorship of co-op students.

“We are very proud to see our staff honoured by their industries for their dedication to excellence and commitment to safety and service,” said Kristen Dixon, Interim Chief Administrative Officer.