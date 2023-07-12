City tests asphalt micro-surfacing technique as a pilot project

The City is testing out a new asphalt micro-surfacing technique on a neighbourhood in Penticton, which is intended to extend the life of the road by up to 10 years.

Residents living on MacCleave Avenue and Bracewell Drive have been notified of this work being undertaken this week, as well as the temporary road closures required.

“Although we haven’t used asphalt micro-surfacing in Penticton before, it has been used successfully in other communities,” says Scott Boyko, Roads & Drainage Supervisor. “We will monitor the results of this pilot project to determine whether it preserves the service life of the road, which would offer significant cost savings.”

Micro-surfacing is a mixture of polymer modified emulsified asphalt, mineral aggregate, mineral filler and water, which is applied as a thin layer over the existing asphalt surface. It’s quick to apply, increases skid resistance, colour contrast and surface restoration.

Work is being conducted on MacCleave Avenue starting today between Montreal to Columbia Streets. It will continue on Bracewell Drive from Carmi Avenue to Allison Street from July 12-14 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with controlled access for all traffic including bicycles.

Watch for signage and traffic control personnel and stay off the roads until they have reopened. Before the material is dry, it will stick to your shoes, clothing, car or carpet if walked or driven on.

The contractor is speaking with homeowners directly to provide further details about how to get around the construction site. If it is your waste collection pickup day, place your carts at the curb before 6 a.m. for an early pickup.

If you have additional questions, contact Public Works at 250-490-2500 or email publicworks@penticton.ca.