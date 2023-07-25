City thanks Superintendent Hunter for service

With the announcement of his retirement, the City of Penticton is thanking Superintendent Brian Hunter for his years of service.

“During his time in Penticton, Brian has been an exemplary leader and we’re going to miss him professionally and personally,” says City manager Donny van Dyk.

“He has seen Penticton through some difficult times and dedicated himself and his team to creating a safer and stronger community. He’s built morale at the detachment, he’s increased trust with the community and he’s been a strong partner in advocating for programs like Car 40.

“Most importantly, Brian has recognized the need to build partnerships and relationships with the entire community. The issues the RCMP face daily are complex and Brian has shown leadership in bringing people together to tackle them in a way that meets the needs of Penticton.

“After 30 years of service in communities across the province, Brian and his wife Julie have earned the right to enter into their next journey and they go with thanks from the entire City of Penticton.”

Staff Sergeant Bob Vatamaniuck will continue in his current capacity as Acting Officer in Charge through the recruitment process for Superintendent Hunter’s replacement.