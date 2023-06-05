City to fly flags at half-mast to honour former Councillor Al Horning

Flags at civic facilities throughout the city will be lowered to half-mast on Saturday, June 10 to honour Al Horning, former Kelowna City Councillor, MLA, MP, and community builder.

“Al Horning represented the epitome of community service,” said Mayor Tom Dyas. “He was an inspiring leader whose years of dedicated public service in all three levels of government have resulted in a legacy of benefits for our community.”

Horning served as City Councillor from 1980 to 1988 and from 2002 to 2005. He was instrumental in key transformational City projects, including the expansion of the Kelowna International Airport runway.

This past February, in recognition of Horning’s years of dedicated service, Mayor Dyas announced that a new road will be named in his honour, connecting the airport to Rutland – both of which benefitted from his decades of advocacy on their behalf.

- 30 -