Civic Award Finalists Announced
COVID-19 is preventing the 46th Annual Civic Awards from being presented as normal.
Mariko Siggers with the city of Kelowna explained the changes to Kelowna council on Monday, "This year, the recipients will actually be announced at council. Over the three meetings in April we will have the winners announced here."
Siggers says videos highlighting the category and nominees will be released the week prior to announcing the winner.
46th Annual Civic & Community Award finalists:
Honour in the Arts
- David Doody
- Dustyn Baulkham
- Karma Lacoff Nieoczym
Teen Honour in the Arts
- Allie Sieben
- Julius Brooker
- Scotty Berg
Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year
- Christine Hank
- Jenni Duff
- Meghan Faust
Winners of the Honour in the Arts, Teen Honour and the Arts and Coach/Administrator of the Year Awards will be announced on Monday, April 12th.
Champion for the Environment
- UBC Okanagan
- Columbia Bottle Depots
- Anna Warwick Sears
Corporate Community of the Year Award
- RBC Kelowna
- Total Restoration
- Peter’s Independent Grocer
Central Okanagan Foundation – Volunteer Organization of the Year
- Kiwanis Clubs of Kelowna
- Central Okanagan Region Nutrition Society
- Elizabeth Fry Society
Winners of the Champion of the Environment, Corporate Community of the Year and Volunteer Organization of the Year Awards will be announced on Monday, April 19th.
Young Citizen of the Year
- Survinder Momi
- Tian Whitehead
- Toni Willoughby
Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award - Citizen of the Year
- Craig Siemens
- Elaine McMurray
- Shannon Gall
Winners of the Citizen of the Year and Young Citizen of the Year Awards, along with the Anita Tozer Memorial Award, bestowed by Mayor and Council, will be announced on Monday, April 26th.
The Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. The award recipient will receive $2,000; while each of the two remaining finalists will receive $1,000.
The recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts award will receive a $500 entrance scholarship to the University of British Columbia Okanagan, courtesy of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.
With many team-based and competitive sports being cancelled for the majority of 2020, the Okanagan Central Schools Athletic Association’s (OCSAA) Augie Ciancone Memorial Awards for high school athletes are not proceeding as part of this year’s awards program. Nominations accepted in the Male and Female Athlete of the Year and Athletic Team of the Year categories have been carried over for consideration for the 47th annual Civic & Community Awards.