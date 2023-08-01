Civic closures for B.C. Day statutory holiday

City Hall will be closed on Monday, Aug. 7 for the B.C. Day statutory holiday.



Parkinson Recreation Centre will be open with adjusted holiday hours on Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information about activities at this facility visit kelowna.ca/prc.

The Glenmore Landfill will be open regular hours throughout the weekend from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

The Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery administration office will be closed on Monday; however, the Cemetery gates will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

We’re all aware of the ongoing hot and dry conditions in our community. A reminder that outdoor wood burning is not permitted on any public or private property within city limits. This includes campfires, pizza ovens, fire pits, chimeneas and any other wood burning appliances. Propane, natural gas, and charcoal briquette fueled appliances are permitted. Fireworks are also strictly prohibited.



If residents spot a wildfire, smoke, or illegal fire activity they can call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 from a cellphone.



Many City services are offered online, and residents and business owners can do things such as view utility bills, apply for various permits, register a bylaw infraction, report graffiti, and more. Access to the City’s online service request system is available anytime at kelowna.ca/onlineservices. For general information about the City of Kelowna and its services, visit kelowna.ca.