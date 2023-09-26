Civic closures for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

City Hall will be closed in observance of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Monday, Oct. 2. The day, which is commemorated on September 30, honours the children who never returned home and survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities.



It is a day that calls on all Canadians to commemorate the history and legacy of the residential school system, honour the resilience, dignity and strength of survivors and intergenerational survivors, and remember the children who never came home. This day is also observed as Orange Shirt Day. Wearing orange honours the children who attended residential schools and recognizes the traumatic experience of Phyllis Webstad, who had her new orange shirt taken away from her on the first day she attended a residential school at the age of six.



Residents are encouraged to take the time leading up to this day—and all days—to acknowledge and better understand the history and harms that residential schools created, explore the vast learning resources available, support important related causes and organizations, and participate in programs created and led by First Nations, Métis, and Inuit organizers.



Flags at all City properties and parks will be half-masted on September 30 from Sunrise to Sunset to commemorate the day.



Parkinson Recreation Centre will be open on Monday with adjusted hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Glenmore Landfill will be open regular hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. The Kelowna Memorial Cemetery administration office will be closed on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2, but the Cemetery gates will remain open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Access to the City’s online service request system is available 24/7 at kelowna.ca/onlineservices.



For general information about the City of Kelowna and its services, visit kelowna.ca. To learn more about the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and to access local resources and events visit: kelowna.ca/national-day-for-truth-and-reconciliation

