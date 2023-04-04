Civic & Community Awards finalists revealed by City of Kelowna

The top three finalists for each of the 48th annual Civic & Community Award categories were announced, highlighting outstanding achievements made by Kelowna’s volunteers, artists, coaches, athletes, businesses and non-profit organizations in 2022.

“Every year, these awards allow us to shine a light on the residents, organizations and businesses that show true excellence in their craft,” said Mariko Siggers, Community & Neighbourhood Services Manager. “We hope our community will help us in celebrating these truly spectacular community members over the coming weeks.”

This year’s finalists and winners will be celebrated at the Civic & Community Awards Gala on April 20 at the Laurel Packinghouse. Category finalists will also be highlighted throughout the month of April and online at kelowna.ca/civicawards.

48th Annual Civic & Community Award finalists:

Honour in the Arts

Neil Cadger

Linda Digby

Erikka Moojelsky

Teen Honour in the Arts

Nevaeh Dyson

Cassius Grenier

Riegar Marks

Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year

Trevor Haaheim

Ben Halsall

Travis Miller

Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year

Kelowna Secondary School Senior Boys Volleyball Team

Okanagan Mission Secondary Senior Girls Volleyball Team

Okanagan Sun Football Team

Female Athlete of the Year

Kanani Coon

Taya Hanson

Anya Pemberton

Male Athlete of the Year

Dustin Little

Sebastien Manuel

Justin Towill

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Female Athlete of the Year

Marija Josipovic

Avery Keating

Brooklyn Widdess

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Male Athlete of the Year

Matteo Marin-Rasmussen

David Mulleny

Walker Sodaro

Champion for the Environment

Allisha Heidt - Chickpeace Refillery

Robert Stupka

The Wilden Group

Corporate Community of the Year Award

Interior Savings Credit Union

Modern PURAIR

Save-On-Foods

Central Okanagan Foundation – Volunteer Organization of the Year

Central Okanagan Food Bank

Hall Family Foundation

Kelowna Sunrise Rotary Club

Young Citizen of the Year

Isabel Gramiak

Laduli Hewage

Liam Sisson

Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award - Citizen of the Year

Matt August

Derek Fuhr

Kelly Hutchinson

All Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. The award winner will receive $2,000; while each of the two remaining finalists will receive $1,000.

The recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts award will receive a $500 entrance scholarship to the University of British Columbia Okanagan, courtesy of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.