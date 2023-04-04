Civic & Community Awards finalists revealed by City of Kelowna
The top three finalists for each of the 48th annual Civic & Community Award categories were announced, highlighting outstanding achievements made by Kelowna’s volunteers, artists, coaches, athletes, businesses and non-profit organizations in 2022.
“Every year, these awards allow us to shine a light on the residents, organizations and businesses that show true excellence in their craft,” said Mariko Siggers, Community & Neighbourhood Services Manager. “We hope our community will help us in celebrating these truly spectacular community members over the coming weeks.”
This year’s finalists and winners will be celebrated at the Civic & Community Awards Gala on April 20 at the Laurel Packinghouse. Category finalists will also be highlighted throughout the month of April and online at kelowna.ca/civicawards.
48th Annual Civic & Community Award finalists:
Honour in the Arts
- Neil Cadger
- Linda Digby
- Erikka Moojelsky
Teen Honour in the Arts
- Nevaeh Dyson
- Cassius Grenier
- Riegar Marks
Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year
- Trevor Haaheim
- Ben Halsall
- Travis Miller
Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year
- Kelowna Secondary School Senior Boys Volleyball Team
- Okanagan Mission Secondary Senior Girls Volleyball Team
- Okanagan Sun Football Team
Female Athlete of the Year
- Kanani Coon
- Taya Hanson
- Anya Pemberton
Male Athlete of the Year
- Dustin Little
- Sebastien Manuel
- Justin Towill
Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Female Athlete of the Year
- Marija Josipovic
- Avery Keating
- Brooklyn Widdess
Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Male Athlete of the Year
- Matteo Marin-Rasmussen
- David Mulleny
- Walker Sodaro
Champion for the Environment
- Allisha Heidt - Chickpeace Refillery
- Robert Stupka
- The Wilden Group
Corporate Community of the Year Award
- Interior Savings Credit Union
- Modern PURAIR
- Save-On-Foods
Central Okanagan Foundation – Volunteer Organization of the Year
- Central Okanagan Food Bank
- Hall Family Foundation
- Kelowna Sunrise Rotary Club
Young Citizen of the Year
- Isabel Gramiak
- Laduli Hewage
- Liam Sisson
Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award - Citizen of the Year
- Matt August
- Derek Fuhr
- Kelly Hutchinson
All Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. The award winner will receive $2,000; while each of the two remaining finalists will receive $1,000.
The recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts award will receive a $500 entrance scholarship to the University of British Columbia Okanagan, courtesy of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.
For more information about the Civic & Community Awards, visit kelowna.ca/civicawards.