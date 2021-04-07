Claims false about fake highway patrol officer

Recent reports of someone impersonating a police officer in the North Okanagan are - unfounded.

Motorists in the Lumby area came forward last month with complaints of what was believed to be a man - faking to be a member of the RCMP.

An investigation reveals that in all four cases, the traffic stops were carried out by a uniformed highway patrol officer.

The police officer was on-duty, dressed in full uniform and operating a fully equipped unmarked white Chevrolet Tahoe.