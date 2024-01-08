Class 7 “N” driver clocked at over double the speed limit

On 2024-01-05 at approximately 12:42 hours a Member of the Kelowna BC Highway Patrol observed a vehicle travelling at over double the posted speed limit. A red Subaru was found travelling at 148km/h in a posted 60km/h zone. Speed was confirmed via radar. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was identified as a class 7 novice driver. The driver was served a ticket for excessive speed, level 2 with a fine of $483 and a ticket for failing to display “N” sign for $109. The vehicle was impounded for 7 days. The driver will be responsible for towing and impound costs.

The BC Highway Patrol would like to remind drivers to take care when on the roadways. Speeding is one of the greatest factors in serious injury/fatal collisions. As we are shifting into winter, road conditions can change rapidly. Please plan ahead and drive at posted speeds. Remember, the posted speed limit is for ideal road/weather conditions, adjust your speed as conditions worsen.