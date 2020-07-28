Clean up on isle 5

On Saturday, non-profit organization Okanagan Forest Task Force said it has removed roughly 10,000 pounds of garbage and 13,600 pounds of metal from another Okanagan backcountry road.

Kane Blake, founder of the Okanagan Forest Task Force, said 3 burnt vehicles were removed from beaver Lake Road on Saturday, along with thousands of pounds of other garbage material and metal.

Blake said the volunteer turnout was amazing and a big reason why the cleanup was so successful. MP Tracy Grey was amongst one of the volunteers who made it out to this clean up. "It was great to see her come out and volunteer and see what our organization is all about and see what we see" said Blake

They were able to live stream parts from the clean up to their Facebook group with the use of a drone. "It's something new we wanted to try and helps make our growing group feel like they are there even if they can't make it" Kane said. Okanagan Aerial's Robin Bloch was more than happy to film the clean up with his drone and plans on filming many more.

Since the creation of the Okanagan Forest Task Force in 2016, the group has removed over 272,702 pounds of illegally dumped garbage in the Okanagan backcountry, according to the non-profit.

The task force is working on planning another cleanup, in a different backcountry area and it says to keep an eye on their Facebook group if you would like to help.

Kane would like to thank all the volunteers who made it out Saturday along with Waste Management, ABC recycling, Jekle Fab, Sunbelt Rentals, Tracy Gray, Robin Bloch, RDCO, and The District Of Lake Country.