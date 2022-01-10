Clear out that catch basin

Snow removal efforts continue in Vernon as crews address limited snow storage space in the downtown core, school zones, and along major travel corridors.

Over the course of two nights of work, more than 470 truck loads of snow were removed from the downtown core.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures to rise in the North Okanagan over the next several days, with daytime highs expected to be zero or above, starting tomorrow. As the temperature rises, snow is expected to begin melting and could lead to standing water or localized flooding if catch basins are covered.

City utility crews are working throughout the City’s centre to ensure catch basins are cleared. Residents and businesses are also encouraged to check the catch basins in their own areas to make sure they are clear of snow and ice so water can easily drain.