Cliff diving turned to tragedy on the weekend on Kal Lake.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a sudden death of a man Sunday afternoon.

The cliff diver failed to re-surface from the water.

With the use of a underwater camera, the body of a 32 year old Vernon man was recovered by the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team.

The investigation into this incident is on-going and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP will continue to work with the BC Coroners Service.