Clifton/McKinley fire disrupting Glenmore Landfill and waste collection services

The Glenmore Landfill has closed to all non-commercial traffic as a result of the Clifton/McKinley fire, and residents are advised that waste collection services could be delayed.

Traffic to the landfill can contribute to congestion on Glenmore Drive, which is and will continue to be a critical thoroughfare for firefighters travelling to and from the site of the Clifton/McKinley fire. Residents are asked to avoid the area to help clear the way for emergency crews.

Residents in Kelowna and other areas of the Central Okanagan may also notice delays in waste collection in the coming days. The Clifton/McKinley fire in Kelowna and the McDougall Creek fire West Kelowna have affected collection capacity.

Residents should put their carts onto the street on their scheduled days but should return them to their property if waste is not collected by 7:00 p.m. Residents should expect to store their waste for days or even weeks should the situation worsen.

Visit kelowna.ca/landfill for information about the Glenmore Landfill, visit rdco.com for waste collection information, and find updates on local fire emergencies at cordemergency.ca.