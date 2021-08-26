Climb for Alzheimers Raising Funds for People with Dementia

The circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with extreme heat and fires throughout much of the province, have posed uphill challenges for all of us. But they have taken an extra toll on people affected by dementia, who have experienced isolation and uncertainty as well as a loss of many services.

In many cases, these isolating conditions can contribute to cognitive decline.

Committed to continuing to deliver supports for people living with dementia during this time, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is launching its fall fundraiser, the Climb for Alzheimer’s. The annual event, now in its 10th year, raises awareness and funds to support critical programs and services that help Central Okanagan and other B.C. residents.

Taking place from September 1 - 21, the Climb invites Kelowna, Peachland, Lake Country and other Central Okanagan residents to hike local trails.

“Now more than ever, we are pulling out all the stops to make sure British Columbians affected by dementia are able to access the support they need. We continue to adapt our programming to a virtual setting, so it is accessible, no matter where you are in the province,” says Jen Lyle, the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s Chief Executive Officer.

“The majority of our funding comes from the generosity of the community: committed individuals and organizations who support us through events such as the Climb for Alzheimer’s.”

Supporters include Neptune Terminals, a long-term sponsor of this annual event.

“Dementia touches so many people. Often you won’t even know your employees are dealing with it in their families,” says Lisa Dooling, Neptune’s Director of Community & Stakeholder Engagement. “By sponsoring the Climb for Alzheimer’s, we help start those conversations with our employees, at the same time as we support important services for so many people in the communities where we live and work.”

Participants can register as individuals or as a team and are encouraged to share their hiking and climbing challenges online. To register or make a donation to the event, visit climbforalzheimers.ca.

For questions about dementia or memory loss, or to connect to the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s programs and services, call the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033. The Helpline is available Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Information and support is also available in Punjabi (1-833-674-5003) and in Cantonese or Mandarin (1-833-674-5007) Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.