Clinical guidance reduce risks for people during dual health emergency

To help reduce the risks to people who use substances, the Province has announced new clinical guidance, effective immediately, for health-care providers to stem the spread of COVID-19 and respond to the ongoing overdose emergency.

The dual public health emergencies present unprecedented risks for vulnerable and at-risk people, including safely responding to overdoses related to the increasingly toxic drug supply and withdrawal for those who must self-isolate or quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We're dealing with one public health emergency on top of another, and the challenges are unlike anything we've ever seen," said Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. "Physical distancing is not easy when you are living in poverty, visiting a clinic every day to get your medicine and relying on an unpredictable, illegal drug supply. This guidance will make it easier for at-risk people to meet the requirements of distancing while avoiding other serious risks to their health and to the health of the community."

To reduce the risk of transmission, the guidance outlines steps that prescribers, pharmacists and care teams can take to support the provision of medications - including safe prescription alternatives to the illegal drug supply - to be delivered directly to patients, along with telemedicine for clinical assessments.

While isolating, patients are encouraged to use harm-reduction best practices to prevent overdoses, including practicing safer drug use, buddying up while maintaining a two-metre separation and carrying a naloxone kit.