Close to 78% of adults have first dose

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the COVID-19 response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting 77.5% of all adults in B.C. and 76.0% of those 12 and older have now received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, 25.9% of all adults in B.C. and 24.2% of those 12 and older have received their second dose. In total, 4,652,087 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 1,122,024 of which are second doses.

"There have been 75 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 147,346 cases in British Columbia.

"Of the new cases, 17 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 44 are in the Fraser Health region, one is in the Island Health region, 12 are in the Interior Health region and one new case is in the Northern Health region.

"There are currently 1,111 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. A further 144,466 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 113 individuals are currently hospitalized, 34 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"There have been three new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,747 deaths in British Columbia. Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our shared focus has been to do our part to support each other and take care of the people around us - our friends and family, our neighbours and our communities.

"Now, the best way for us to do that is to get fully immunized with two doses of our safe and effective vaccines. It is important to do this as soon as you are eligible.

"In particular, for anyone who has not yet had your first dose, take a few minutes to book your appointment today. And, for those who are already vaccinated, encourage those around you to do the same.

"Getting vaccinated is your ticket to travel and safe social connections. It is also our shared path to putting COVID-19 behind us as soon as possible. Let's get moving forward to the brighter days ahead."