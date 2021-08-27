Closed for annual maintenance

Press release:

The Kelowna Family YMCA, Downtown Y, and H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre will all be closing their doors for a short period of time due to annual maintenance purposes.

All members are invited to visit other YMCA of Okanagan centres at no charge while their regular centre is closed.

Annual maintenance closures are necessary to maintain a clean and safe facility.

Closure Dates:

Kelowna Family Y: August 30–September 6

Downtown Y: September 2–6

H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre: September 7–12

Please visit their website for the most-up-to-date information or contact the YMCA of Okanagan at 250-491-9622.

The YMCA of Okanagan was established 40 years ago as a cause-driven charity with a mission dedicated to building healthy individuals and communities. We strive to promote healthy lifestyles, nurture young minds, and strengthen community.