In Interior Health, over 675 thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Just shy of 155 thousand have recieved a second dose.

The mobile immunization clinics have administered over 5,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since it's launch last week.

If you haven't received a first dose, drop-in clinics are being held across the region.

You can register on-line, by phone or in person at a Service BC office on Bernard Avenue.