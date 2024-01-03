Closure of Leon Ave between Abbott and Water Streets
Leon Avenue will be closed between Abbott and Waters streets from Wednesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 5. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.
Prominent on-site signage will provide detour information, and traffic control will provide ongoing support to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.
The road is being closed for a concrete pour for the three tower Water Street by the Park mixed use development.
The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience.
Visit kelowna.ca/roadreport to plan your route.