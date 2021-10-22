Closure of Mission Creek Greenway section

A portion of Mission Creek Greenway Regional Park will be closed next week to complete flood-related streambank repairs.

Monday, October 25 through Friday, October 29, 600 metres of the recreational trail will be closed to visitors between the Cedars and Smoothing Stones bridges, upstream from the Hollywood Road parking lot and trail entrance.

During the closure, a temporary vehicle access that was used earlier this year will be removed and new trees and shrubs will be planted in the vicinity of the Cedars bridge.

When this section reopens, visitors will find:

An improved trail

Four new boardwalks in the wetland area

Enhanced natural vegetation

Important bridge asset and infrastructure protection

Visitors are asked to stay out of the signed, closed area and to be aware of equipment accessing the work area. All other areas of the Greenway trail are open for use and are not affected by this closure.

The Regional District offers more than 2,100 hectares of parkland including 74 kilometres of formal trails in 30 regional parks for visitors to safely explore while practicing physical distancing. Visit rdco.com/pickapark to plan your next outing.