Closure on Boucherie Road starting next week

Starting next week, a section of Boucherie Road will be temporarily closed to vehicle traffic for installation of a pathway, bike lanes and safety enhancements at the Montingy intersection as part of the Boucherie Multi-use Pathway Project and road upgrades.

Beginning Thursday, July 13, crews will close Boucherie Road from Ogden Road to Montigny Road for improvements which include dedicated bike lanes, storm improvements and the extension of the multi-use pathway complete with street lighting.

A detour will be in effect for motorists and cyclists via Ogden Road to Thacker Drive and Montigny Road. The contractor will coordinate with residents living within the work area to ensure continued access to their homes. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Transit users are encouraged to plan their trips in advance as stops and schedules have been adjusted to accommodate construction.

To allow crews to work as quickly as possible and ensure public safety, this section of Boucherie Road will remain closed through to the end of August. Please note the construction schedule is subject to weather conditions, contractor schedule changes and other factors. The City is reminding motorists to drive with caution through the detour, give extra space to roadside workers and follow directions of traffic control. A 30 km/hr speed limit will be in effect on the detour route. Signage will be in place and a digital reader will monitor traffic speeds and volumes during construction. Motorists are advised to leave extra time to get where they need to go and to expect minor delays.