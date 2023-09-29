Closure on Coldstream Creek Road

Coldstream Creek Road will be closed at the intersection of Cunliff Road on September 29, 2023 (as shown on the map in red). Please choose alternative routes, follow the detour signs, and the direction of on-site personnel. Construction is expected to be completed by end of day.

This closure is for the installation of a new watermain, which will be tied into the existing water system. The watermain tie-in will require a temporary water shutdown and affected properties have been notified.

Following this watermain tie-in, crews will be tying-in the individual services, completing the storm works, and then stripping and preparing for curb and gutter and paving. The project is expected to be paved prior to October 31, 2023.