Closure on Springfield Road

Springfield Road will be closed at the intersection of Highway 6 on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, as shown on the map in red. Vehicles will not be able to enter or exit Highway 6 via Springfield Road from approximately 7:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Detours

Commercial vehicles: Hill Drive (on map in green)

All other traffic: Park Lane and Petworth Road (on map in blue)

The District would like to thank you for your consideration and obeyance of the on-site signage and traffic control personnel.