CLUB RECAP: Softball extends winning streak to 16 games following third consecutive weekend sweep

The perfect start to the season for the Heat continued this past weekend as they once again went 5-0 in action across the Rockies in Lethbridge.

UBCO started off the weekend on Saturday with a tripleheader against Mount Royal, SAIT and Saskatchewan. It was all Heat in the first two contest, winning 7-0 and 8-1 before squeaking out a 4-3 win over Saskatchewan.

They would continue their winning streak on Sunday, knocking off Lethbridge 4-2 before posting a dominant 9-1 win over Regina.

Fourth-year pitcher and utility Sheyanne Lawrence of Kelowna, B.C., starred for the Heat during the weekend. She threw a complete game, one-hitter, while striking out six in UBCO's shutout win over Mount Royal and added another one and two-third innings of shutout ball against SAIT in the next game. She also starred at the plate, going 2-for-6 in the two games with one homerun and 5 RBI.

First baseman Chelsea Mosher of Victoria, B.C., also had a big weekend as she went 10-for-16 in four games, raising her batting average to an even .500 on the season, while driving in five runs and scoring five runs.

UBCO wraps up their regular season schedule on home field at High Noon Park this weekend with five games from Friday, September 22 until Sunday, September 24. Their first opponent will be the Lethbridge Pronghorns on Friday with first pitch set for 5 p.m.

MEN'S RUGBY

The Heat men's rugby team will get their 2023 regular season schedule underway this weekend as they head to Calgary for a pair of games against the Calgary Dinos, on Saturday, September 23, and the Mount Royal Cougars, on Sunday, September 24.

