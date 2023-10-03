CLUB RECAP: Softball wins gold at WCSA Championship; men’s rugby remains undefeated

SOFTBALL



For the second time in three years, the UBCO Heat softball team are Western Collegiate Softball Association (WCSA) Champions after beating the Calgary Dinos 6-1 in the gold medal game on Sunday afternoon in Calgary.



The Heat jumped out to an early lead in the first inning as first baseman Chelsea Mosher of Victoria, B.C., drove home second baseman Jayda Znak of Calgary, with a sacrifice fly.



The second inning proved to be the difference in the game as the Heat scored four times. Cassidy Kellow of Parksville, B.C., and Mosher both picked up RBI while UBCO took advantage of some sloppy play in the field by the Dinos to score two more runs and take a 5-0 lead.



Mosher would add to her impressive game with an RBI double in the fourth inning, giving her three in the game, to extend the lead to six.



From there, the Heat cruised as pitcher Mikhaela Muir of Okotoks, Alta., was in her usual dominant form. She would pitch a complete game seven innings, allowing just one run and four hits while striking out three.



UBCO was a perfect 5-0 over the course of the weekend championship tournament, knocking off SAIT, Regina and Victoria in round robin play before squeaking out a 10-9 extra innings win over Lethbridge to advance to the championship game.



Prior to the tournament, WCSA handed out their major awards and all-stars for the season. Muir took home Top Pitcher honours, as well as a spot on the WCSA 1st All-Star team. Outfielder Bella Green of Penticton, B.C., was also named a 1st Team All-Star while Mosher and shortstop Cheyenne Simicak of Surrey, B.C., were named 2nd Team All-Stars. The Heat coaching staff, led by head coach Michelle Webster , was also recognized as the Coaching Staff of the Year.



The Heat will now head Victoria for the Canadian Collegiate Softball Association (CCSA) Championship. After back-to-back appearances on the podium at this event, including gold in 2021 and bronze last season, UBCO will play out of Pool A at this year's event, squaring off against the Queen's Gaels, the St. Clair Saints and the Humber Hawks.



Action gets underway on Friday, October 6 and will conclude on Sunday, October 8.



Stay tuned to GoHeat.ca for updated results.



MEN'S RUGBY



The Heat continued their perfect start to the season with a dominant 64-10 win over Alberta on Sunday morning at Nonis Sports Field.



Playing in their home opener, UBCO was relentless in attack as they eclipsed 50 points for the second consecutive match to improve to 3-0 on the season.



Veteran flanker Andrew Zutter of Calgary, led the offensive charge for the Heat, contributing three tries, while also playing solid defence with eight tackles.



The Heat will close out the regular season on Saturday, October 14 with a matchup against the Saskatchewan Huskies in Calgary. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m.