CMHA Kelowna Offering Free Virtual Counselling for Adults

Canadian Mental Health Association Kelowna announced today they are offering free virtual counselling for adults struggling to cope with challenges brought by the pandemic.

Communications Manager Jessica Samuels said, “We’ve also noticed through some of our other programs, like Discovery College where we were offering free [webinars], that individuals were just looking for those supports in their day to day - how to manage the uncertainty we are dealing with right now.”

Samuels was excited when telling AM 1150 News the program is already running.

For more information visit CMHAKelowna.com/virtual-counselling/.

Press release from CMHA Kelowna on July 15, 2020:

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kelowna is now offering virtual counselling, free of charge, to adults who are having difficulty coping with challenges related to the pandemic.

The no-charge counselling service is up and running and ready to help individual adults, couples, families and caregivers of youth who are struggling during this time.

“People are having a hard time right now,” says CMHA Kelowna Executive Director, Shelagh Turner. “Our world has a tremendous amount of uncertainty, whether it is about our health and safety, our job security, housing security, food security or our financial security. That’s why being able to offer this counselling is so important - our community needs it.”

Turner says the virtual counselling operates on a solution focused, single-session model that uses a team based approach. “Those who book a session will speak directly to a counsellor. Towards the end of the session the counsellor will take some time to consult and assess with the wider team. Before the session ends, each individual will receive feedback and practical strategies they can use in order to cope better.” Turner says people can attend as many sessions as they need.

Funding for the virtual counselling has been provided by the Government of Canada’s Emergency Community Support Fund and the Central Okanagan Foundation, the Province of BC and the Community Action Initiative and will be in place until March 31, 2021. “We are grateful to these funders who have made it possible for us to offer this counselling service when it is really needed,” says Turner. “Their investment has allowed us to expand the work we are doing and further support the mental health of this community.”

Counselling sessions are provided through a secure web-based video platform, phone sessions are available for anyone who does not have access to secure internet or a computer.Appointments can be made by calling the organization’s Foundry Kelowna office at (236) 420-2803.

More information on CMHA Kelowna’s Virtual Counselling go to https://cmhakelowna.com/virtual- counselling/