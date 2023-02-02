CMHA Kelowna partners with Kelowna Rockets for Mental Health Awareness game

The Kelowna Rockets have partnered with the Canadian Mental Health Association, Kelowna for a mental health awareness game on Friday, February 3, 2023 when the Rockets take on the Vancouver Giants at 7:05 pm at Prospera Place.

The game day experience will have several features to promote the importance of mental health, including:

A CMHA-run kiosk on the concourse where fans can learn more about mental health and the organization’s community-based services

Videos featuring a Rockets player talking about the importance of mental health

Public service announcements about mental health and CMHA Kelowna

A CMHA fundraising component

This mental health awareness game is part of the Rockets ongoing partnership with CMHA Kelowna and its Talk Today program. Launched across the Western Hockey League in 2016, Talk Today provides an important opportunity to address the mental health needs of players. Through this program, over 800 WHL players and over 100 coaches, billets and staff have received mental health and suicide prevention training across the league.

The key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Each team is also linked to a CMHA mental health coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

"The Talk Today event helps us to reduce the stigma associated with mental health issues which so often keeps people from seeking the help they need,” said Mike Gawliuk, CEO at CMHA Kelowna. “We hope that players, coaches and fans will use this event to start a conversation about mental health and will encourage people of all ages to seek help when they need it."

Learn more about Talk Today by clicking here.

“We’re extremely grateful to partner with the CMHA Kelowna to host a Talk Today event to increase public awareness and to promote mental health in our community,” said Anne-Marie Hamilton, Director of Marketing/Game Operations of the Kelowna Rockets.