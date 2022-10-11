CMHA Vernon in need of volunteers

Canadian Mental Health Association, Vernon and District recognizes the impact and power that volunteerism brings to the community.

The Vernon branch says, "Mental health impacts all of us and we all have the opportunity to use our time, skills, connections, and resources to make a difference. Volunteers have a far-reaching impact on CMHA Vernon, and our success would not be possible without their dedication, support, and enthusiasm.

Volunteering for CMHA Vernon is a great way to encourage conversations about mental health in the community, reduce the stigma and help reduce the impact of anxiety and depression.

Why volunteer? The benefits of volunteering can last a lifetime—not only for those who you are helping, but for you as well.

Studies show that regular volunteer activity can have a positive effect on mental and physical health. Volunteering with CMHA provides the opportunity to build skills, learn more about mental health and meet new people, while helping build a more caring community. Because of the benefits of volunteering, we especially encourage those personally affected by mental illness to volunteer.

It doesn’t matter how much or how little time you have to offer. All that matters is that you have the desire to get involved!"

Current Volunteer Opportunities:

• Good Morning Program

• Crisis Line

• Trans Peer Support

• Care to Speak Program

Volunteerism touches every area of the North Okanagan – social services, arts and culture, sports and recreation, community building, education, environment and more.

Volunteers who are willing to step up and give their time help make all the difference to children, youth and families struggling with mental health challenges can get involved with CMHA Vernon by visiting https://cmhavernon.ca/volunteering/