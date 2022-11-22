Co-workers buy Lotto Max ticket on coffee run and win a half million

It was more than the caffeine that caused Matthew Saari and Glenn Lamb to perk up, after their decision to purchase a Lotto Max ticket together during a coffee run netted the pair $500,000.

The prize is a shared Maxmillions prize and was split with another winner in Ontario from the October 7, 2022 Lotto Max draw.

“This will open a few more doors for my family and will create a nice little nest egg for our future,” said Saari, who was in a drive-thru when he found out he won after checking the ticket using the BCLC Lotto! App.

Lamb was golfing when he learned of the win and thought “there goes my golf game.”

Saari and Lamb first told their wives that they won the lottery and both women were in disbelief – in fact Saari’s wife thought he was lying until she checked the ticket herself.

The winners are excited to help their families and look forward to spending more time on their hobbies, which for Lamb includes more golf.

On how it feels to win?

“We’re very happy,” said Saari.

The winning ticket was purchased at One Stop on Bernard Avenue in Kelowna.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $163 million from Lotto Max. Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m. (PST).

