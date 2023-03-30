Coffee with a cop back by popular demand

As a follow-up to the series in January, the Kelowna RCMP will host another four community engagement events in April so members of the public can ask a police officer a question or find out the latest in local policing.

Beginning on Monday, the Kelowna RCMP will visit four different locations and the public is encouraged to join and ask any question they want. The purpose of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and members of the public and enjoy a delicious coffee.

“It was a great experience in January,” says Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer. “Several people came to speak with our team members during the Coffee with a Cop events in January and we are looking forward with talking to even more people this time around.”

In April, Coffee with a Cop will be hosted at the following locations:

Monday April 3, 2023 – UBC Okanagan campus – Courtyard outside – 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Thursday April 13, 2023 – 350 Bakehouse Café - 567 Bernard Avenue – 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Thursday April 20, 2023 – Kekuli Cafe – 3550 Carrington Rd #307, West Kelowna – 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Thursday April 27, 2023 – Downtown Kelowna Library – 1380 Ellis Street - 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

There is no purchase of a coffee necessary to speak to an RCMP Officer.