Coffee with a cop begins Thursday

This coming Thursday (January 12) the Kelowna RCMP will host the very first Coffee with a Cop at Deville Coffee on Bernard Avenue Downtown Kelowna from 9:30am – 11:00am.

The event at Deville Coffee is the first of three in the month of January. Members of the public are encouraged to stop in for a cup of java and ask an RCMP Officer about anything with regards to local policing. The main purpose of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and members of the public.

“We have five Officers attending this Thursday,” said Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer. “We are excited to speak with members of the public about concerns in our community. We have a good pulse of what is happening on the streets because we all live here too, but it will be very valuable to hear their feedback and take notes.”

Coffee with a Cop events take place across the country but this will be the first time in Kelowna. Two other events are scheduled this month including next Thursday (January 19) at The Jammery on Highway 97 in the Kelowna Crossing Shopping Centre and on Thursday January 26th at the Bean Scene in Pandosy Village.

There is no purchase of a coffee necessary to speak to an RCMP Officer.