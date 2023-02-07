“Coffee With A Cop” for seniors to be held by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

Coffee with a Cop is a community policing initiative that aims to improve and strengthen police-public relations by providing an opportunity for community members to connect directly with their police officers in an informal setting. As part of that, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are hosting a Seniors Edition , focused on reaching seniors in the community. On Wednesday, February 6, 2023 between 9 and 10:30 a.m., seniors in the community are invited to come, sit down, and enjoy a cup of coffee and a one-on-one conversation with a uniformed police officer from the local detachment.

We’re buying the coffee; you bring the conversation, states Superintendent Shawna Baher, Officer in Charge for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Connecting with seniors in our community is incredibly important to us. We’re hosting this event to hear specifically from our seniors; to give them a chance to share their concerns with us in a relaxed environment where they’re comfortable talking about what’s on their mind.

Event Details

Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023

9-10:30 a.m.

Schubert Centre

3505 30th Ave, Vernon, BC