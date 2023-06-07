"Coffee with a Cop – Recruiting Edition" to take place in Vernon June 21

2023 marks the 150th Anniversary of Canada’s national police service and the RCMP is hiring! With over 150 career specializations there is definitely something for everyone.

On Wednesday, June 21st, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP will be hosting a Coffee with a Cop – Recruiting Edition. The event is being held at Blenz downtown Vernon location between 4:30 and 6:30p.m. For anyone interested, the event will be followed by a recruiting presentation at the RCMP Detachment at 7 p.m.

We’re doing this Coffee With A Cop a little differently than we have in the past, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. We’re partnering with our recruiting team to create a unique opportunity to hear first hand from some of our officers, as well as an RCMP recruiter.

The RCMP is striving to become a more diverse police force and is proactively recruiting women with the goal of boosting the number of females in the ranks.

Here in the North Okanagan, a good percentage of our officers are women, adds Terleski. This is a great chance to meet and hear real life career experiences from female police officers right in our community. But, we’re not just looking for women. We want great people from all backgrounds so if a career in policing interests you, or you’re still not sure and want to know more, come, join us for a coffee and a chat and learn more about what it takes to become a Mountie and the variety of exciting career opportunities that await you.

Where?

Blenz Coffee Shop Downtown

2706 30th Ave Vernon

When?

Wed, Jun 21, 2023 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM PDT

To pre-register for the session click here. The event is open to the public and walk-ins are always welcome!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coffee-with-a-cop-recruiter-tickets-638819685877