Coffee with a cop returns

The Kelowna RCMP is taking Coffee with a Cop to the Landmark District tomorrow (Thursday September 21) as the team will visit the Bean Scene located at 100-1615 Dickson Road.

Police officers will be there enjoying a hot cup of java from 8:30am – 10:00am and sitting with members of the public who are encouraged to ask questions about local policing issues in their own backyard. Get there early and let the officers buy your coffee!

The purpose of Coffee with a Cop is to bring police officers and the community members they serve together in a relaxed setting to discuss issues and learn more about each other.

Four officers are scheduled to be at Bean Scene on Thursday and there is no purchase of a coffee necessary to speak to an RCMP officer.

Next Thursday (September 28) Coffee with a Cop will take place at Model Bean Coffee Co, 205 Asher Road from 8:30am – 10:00am.