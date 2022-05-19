Coffee with a Cop Returns to the North Okanagan

After a two year hiatus, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is thrilled to announce that Coffee with a Cop is coming back to the North Okanagan.

Coffee with a Cop is a community policing initiative that aims to improve and strengthen police-public relations by bringing police officers and community members together. The event is part of a broader effort to promote positive interactions between police officers and the communities they serve.



Starting next week and continuing into June, residents will have the opportunity to join us at a local coffee shop where they can sit down with an officer, ask questions, discuss concerns, share what’s on their minds, and enjoy a coffee on us.



We are part of the community and it’s important that our community knows who we are, states Superintendent Shawna Baher, Officer in Charge of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP . These one-on-one interactions in a relaxed environment let the public and police officers engage in good, honest conversations. They may be brief, but these connections are one of the best ways we can build mutual respect and trust.



Coffee with a Cop In Your Area

Armstrong

Wednesday, May 25th, 2022 9-11am

House of Armstrong - 2510 Pleasant Valley Blvd, Armstrong

Falkland

Monday, May 30th, 2022 10am-1pm

Falkland Senior Centre - 5706 Highway 97A Falkland

Lumby

Wednesday, June 1st, 2022 9-11am

Sisters Family Restaurant – 1920 Vernon St. Lumby

Enderby

Wednesday, June 8th, 2022 9-11am

Tim Hortons – 5655 Highway 97A Enderby

Vernon

Wed, June 8th, 2022 1:30-3pm

Blenz Coffee Downtown

2706 30th Ave (Nixon-Wenger Building)

Coldstream

Friday, June 10th, 2022 9-11am

Rail Trail Café – 13904 Kalamalka Road Coldstream

Everyone is welcome! Come, sit down, or drop in to say hi.