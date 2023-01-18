Coffee with a cop - round two - goes tomorrow

After a successful first Coffee with a Cop last week the police are back tomorrow (January 19) with the second event.

This week’s Coffee with a Cop will take place at The Jammery, 2463 Highway 97 in the Kelowna Crossing Shopping Centre from 9:30am – 11:00am. Members of the public are encouraged to stop in for a cup of java and ask an RCMP Officer about anything with regards to local policing. The main purpose of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between police officers and members of the public.

“Our Officers really enjoyed Coffee with a Cop last week and are looking forward to tomorrow’s event,” says Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP. “Last week we had some really good conversations with members of the public and it was nice to see their comfort level when speaking with us.”

No question about local policing is off limits for the RCMP Officers that will be at the Jammery.

There is no purchase of a coffee necessary to speak to an RCMP Officer.