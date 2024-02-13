Coffee with a Dispatcher returns: RCMP
Have you ever wondered when you call 9-1-1 who is answering the call? Have you ever wondered why the Police Dispatcher asks you so many questions? This is your chance to meet with one of our BC RCMP 9-1-1 Police Dispatchers and find out the important role dispatchers play in public safety.
You’ll meet Rhonda, Recruiter with the Southeast District 9-1-1 Police Dispatch Centre, and ask her questions about this vital role.
“Come and join me for a Coffee with a Dispatcher!” says Rhonda. “I am excited to share why I love coming to be a 9-1-1 Police Dispatcher and how rewarding it is to play a big role in keeping our community safe.”
For two days, Rhonda will be at a local coffee shop:
Where:
Third Space Coffee
1708 Dolphin Ave
Kelowna, BC
When:
February 28th from 10am to 2pm
March 12th from 10am to 2pm
To request a time to meet Rhonda please follow these instructions:
Pre-registration is mandatory. To register to attend a Coffee With a Dispatcher Session, send your request to: E_911RECRUITING_SED@rcmp-grc.gc.ca
In the body of the email, please include:
- Full name
- Complete address
- Email address
- Phone number
- Preferred Event Type: Coffee with a Dispatcher
- Preferred Time: Coffee Times are scheduled every half hour between 10:00am and 2:00pm
If a career helping people and meaningful work interests you, don’t miss this event! There is no need to purchase a coffee to chat with the 9-1-1 RCMP Police Dispatcher.