Coffee with a Dispatcher returns: RCMP

Have you ever wondered when you call 9-1-1 who is answering the call? Have you ever wondered why the Police Dispatcher asks you so many questions? This is your chance to meet with one of our BC RCMP 9-1-1 Police Dispatchers and find out the important role dispatchers play in public safety.

You’ll meet Rhonda, Recruiter with the Southeast District 9-1-1 Police Dispatch Centre, and ask her questions about this vital role.

“Come and join me for a Coffee with a Dispatcher!” says Rhonda. “I am excited to share why I love coming to be a 9-1-1 Police Dispatcher and how rewarding it is to play a big role in keeping our community safe.”

For two days, Rhonda will be at a local coffee shop:

Where:

Third Space Coffee

1708 Dolphin Ave

Kelowna, BC

When:

February 28th from 10am to 2pm

March 12th from 10am to 2pm

To request a time to meet Rhonda please follow these instructions:

Pre-registration is mandatory. To register to attend a Coffee With a Dispatcher Session, send your request to: E_911RECRUITING_SED@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

In the body of the email, please include:

Full name

Complete address

Email address

Phone number

Preferred Event Type: Coffee with a Dispatcher

Preferred Time: Coffee Times are scheduled every half hour between 10:00am and 2:00pm

If a career helping people and meaningful work interests you, don’t miss this event! There is no need to purchase a coffee to chat with the 9-1-1 RCMP Police Dispatcher.