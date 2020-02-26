On February 22, a major fundraiser for Metro Community took place in Kelowna.

More than 200 people walked 2, 5 or 10km routes during the Coldest Night of the Year.

Executive Pastor Jeff Simla says he is very grateful to everyone who helped make the event a financial success. “Our target this year was $40,000 – we achieved close to $47,000.”

He adds the event is also about raising awareness about what is being done to support those who are homeless, hurting and hungry.

The event takes place nationally – in more than 140 communities.

This was Metro’s fifth year hosting Coldest Night of the Year in Kelowna.