Coldest Night of The Year
On February 22, a major fundraiser for Metro Community took place in Kelowna.
More than 200 people walked 2, 5 or 10km routes during the Coldest Night of the Year.
Executive Pastor Jeff Simla says he is very grateful to everyone who helped make the event a financial success. “Our target this year was $40,000 – we achieved close to $47,000.”
He adds the event is also about raising awareness about what is being done to support those who are homeless, hurting and hungry.
The event takes place nationally – in more than 140 communities.
This was Metro’s fifth year hosting Coldest Night of the Year in Kelowna.