Coldest Night of the Year returns to Vernon

It's cold out there! Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Vernon encourages the community to team up, fundraise, and walk in The Coldest Night of the Year. Feel the night's bite on February 25, 2023, as a reminder of the hardships people endure when they don't yet have a home.

CMHA Vernon is challenging the community to help raise $40,000 to support CMHA Vernon's North Okanagan Rent Bank.

CMHA Vernon is dedicated to mental wellness, and one critical aspect of mental wellness is having safe, affordable, and stable housing. The North Okanagan is an incredible place to live, but a growing number of households are only one paycheck away from choosing between rent and food. Renters are paying up to 70% of their income on non-negotiable expenses – housing, food and utilities.

The Coldest Night of the Year is a moment when tens of thousands of Canadians step outside the warmth and comfort of home and shine a light of welcome and inclusion.

"Housing is one of the most basic needs for our community, yet it is increasingly at risk for many. This event allows walkers a glimpse of some of the challenges facing homelessness – particularly during the winter night and how we are fortunate to have a warm place to call home after the event." Says Cera Yorke, Manager of Fund Development and Communications.

Coldest Night of the Year is an opportunity to gather for good with your friends and family or build team spirit with your coworkers while giving back to the community.

To register, volunteer or donate, please visit the following link below:

https://cnoy.org/location/vernon