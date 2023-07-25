Coldstream Council Highlights from July 24 Meeting

Jul 25, 2023

Second Dwellings in the Agricultural Land Reserve

Council gave first and second readings to Bylaws No. 1830 and 1829, which would amend the Official Community Plan and Zoning Bylaw to allow for second dwellings in the Agricultural Land Reserve on properties with a minimum lot size of four hectares. A Public Hearing will be held on August 14, 2023, at 6:00 pm, at the District Municipal Office to provide an opportunity for public input on the proposed bylaws.

Vernon Pride Week

Council approved the Vernon Pride Society’s request to fly the Progress Pride Flag from August 8th to 14th in recognition of Pride Week. The Pride Society will facilitate a small public event at Cenotaph Park (to the West of the District Office) for the raising of the flag at 1:30 pm on August 8th, 2023.

Capital Projects Update Report

The Director of Infrastructure Services provided a report to Council outlining the status of the District’s current projects. The report provided updates on many key items, including the new Public Works Building, park projects, and road upgrades and maintenance.

Agri-Tourism in Coldstream

In consideration of a recommendation from the Committee of the Whole, Council reaffirmed its position to maintain the status quo on agri-tourism accommodations, in that they are not permitted in the District of Coldstream. Council directed staff to release information on the permitted uses of agri-tourism on agricultural land, which will be available at the District Municipal Office and on the website in the coming weeks.