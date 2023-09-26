Coldstream Council meeting highlights for September 25

Presentation from Community Futures

Council received a delegation from Community Futures North Okanagan regarding the services they provide in the Greater Vernon Area and the projects they are currently working on, including a housing project that will serve as the home for resident doctors participating in the residency program associated with Vernon Jubilee Hospital, Interior Health and UBCO. Community Futures North Okanagan also offers employment, business and economic development services to help residents build their future and the community.

Residents Voice Concerns for Views on Middleton Mountain

Council received a delegation requesting the protection of view-scapes on upper Middleton Mountain by regulating the height of vegetation. Administration will bring further information forward for Council consideration at the October 10, 2023 meeting.

Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw

Council gave three readings to the proposed 2024 Tax Exemption Bylaw, which, if adopted, would exempt eligible organizations from property taxes for 2024. This Bylaw will be considered for adoption at the October 10, 2023 meeting.

Westkal Road Improvement Petition

Council considered a follow up report regarding the receipt of a petition from residents requesting that improvements be made to WestKal Road in consideration of drainage, parking and overall safety. The petition and the requests were referred to the Head of the Lake Plan Advisory Committee for inclusion in North Kalamalka Area Plan development.

Resident's Concerns for Westkal Beach

Council received a report outlining residential complaints regarding the Westkal Non-motorized boat launch and beach area. Council considered the residents’ concerns and re-designated both parking stalls as loading/unloading zones only and directed Administration to install appropriate signage to indicate that dogs are not permitted in beach access areas.

Aberdeen Road Multi-Use Path

Council authorized the design and construction of widened shoulders on Aberdeen Road as part of the Aberdeen Trunk Sewer project at an estimated cost of $433,000, with the project being funded through the Community Works Fund.

Coldstream Creek Road Widening

Council authorized the widening of Coldstream Creek Road, from Ormsby Drive to Cunliffe Road, by constructing paved shoulders as part of the Coldstream Creek Road Upgrade project. The project cost of $180,000 will be funded from the Road Reserve.